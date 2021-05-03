Jereline Dearinger

Jereline Thomas Dearinger, age 88, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mark Routt officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. 

Jereline was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 28, 1932, to the late George and Daisy Wright. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Jereline was a woman of great faith and a member of the Frankfort First Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her daughter, Rita (Steve) Meeks; son, Doug (Amy) Dearinger; grandchildren, Sarah (Jonah) Sawyers, Andrew (Kelley) Meeks; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Sadie, and Levi Sawyers and Declan Meeks; and many special nephews and nieces.

In addition to her parents, Jereline was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Dearinger; brothers, Alfred Wright, Charles Wright, and Roy Elwood Wright; sisters, Katherine Webster, Pearl Miller, and Allie Daniel.

Honorary bearers will be Sarah Sawyers and Andrew Meeks. Pallbearers will be Jerry Webster, Tommy (Russell) Wright, Dennis Dearinger, Gary Scott Daniel, Bruce Miller, and Tim Miller.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

