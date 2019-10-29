LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jeremy Lewis Smith, 32, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Smith died Monday.

