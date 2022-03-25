Jeremy Mitchell

Jeremy Clay Mitchell, 44, died suddenly at home on March 24, 2022. He was the son of Teresa Arnwine Brock and Thomas Brock and the late Clay Anthony Mitchell.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Jeremy lived most of his life in Frankfort, Kentucky. Jeremy loved his family and playing music. He was a well-respected musician playing both drums and guitar.

Jeremy is survived by his mother and stepfather; his maternal grandparents, Dottie Wilkin of Cedar Bluff, Virginia, and Ken Arnwine of Knoxville, Tennessee; his paternal grandmother, Betty Mitchell of Frankfort; as well as aunts and uncles Angie Roberts, Wendy Bradford, Ceci, Dirk and Neil Mitchell.

Jeremy is also survived by his younger cousins who always looked up to him, Krista Hayden Jackson, Thomas Ray Arnwine, Cody Arnwine-Stanley, Abbi Arnwine, Sophia Bonziglia, Whitney Whitaker, Blake Mitchell and Tyler Jumpp.

A memorial service will be planned for a later time.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Anderson County Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

