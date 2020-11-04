LAWRENCEBURG – A celebration for the life of Jeremy Shane Kays, 48, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hope Community Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Services are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Kays died Monday at his residence in Louisville. 

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Kays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

