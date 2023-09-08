Services for Jeri Louise Pittman, 50, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. 

To plant a tree in memory of Jeri Pittman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

