Services for Jeri Lyn Smith Hartley, 55, will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church in Versailles. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Hartley died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeri Hartley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

