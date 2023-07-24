Jerrel Dean Purvis

Jerrel Dean Purvis, 80, husband of Susan Purvis, passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023. He was born on May 26, 1943, in Versailles, to the late Edith and Everette Purvis Sr.

Mr. Purvis was a retired mechanic. He enjoyed traveling and riding motorcycles with his friends and spending time with his grandchildren.

