Jerry Cottingham

VERSAILLES — Jerry Glen Cottingham, 73, husband of Karen Cottingham, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was born on December 17, 1947, in Henderson County, Kentucky, to the late James Thomas and Nannie Helen Alderson Cottingham.
Mr. Cottingham was a partner with E.A. Partners, PLLC and a member of Midway Presbyterian Church. Jerry designed highways all over the state of Kentucky for over 50 years. He enjoyed his work and only recently retired.
He loved being with his family, especially his four granddaughters. Jerry enjoyed fishing, traveling along the coast of Maine, and eating lobster.
In addition to his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his daughter, Susan Cottingham (Daniel Davis), Midway; his son, Scot (Lauren) Cottingham, Versailles; granddaughters, Caitlin Cottingham, Emery Cottingham, Autumn Davis, and Anna Cottingham; nieces and nephews, David Gears, Evansville, IN, Misty Gears, Avon, IN and Helen Ann Pribble, Hughes Springs, TX.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Gears.
A private memorial service and a celebration of Mr. Cottingham’s life will be held at a later date, when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woodford County Food Pantry, the Woodford County Humane Society or Midway Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.clarklegacycenter.com.
