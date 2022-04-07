Jerry D. “Cricket” Flynn, 86, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, March 30, at Sentara Leigh Hospital, Virginia Beach.

Jerry D. 'Cricket' Flynn

Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late Walter S. “Pete” Flynn and Mary Lucy Housechild Flynn, he was a graduate of Frankfort High School, Retired U.S. Navy in 1977 after 20 years of service, a Vietnam Veteran and Life Member of VFW Post #4075 in Frankfort, Kentucky.

A lover of dogs, a smile was on his face whenever a pup came around.

He is survived by his sister, Judy K. (Flynn) Webb, Louisville, Kentucky; and longtime friend and companion, Ron Meadows. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who affectionately call him “Uncle Jerry” and followed him on Facebook closely.

JoAnne Yarter is friend and caregiver for over 10 years, as well as the many friends from Bayside Grill and neighbors that were continually checking in with him. He is also survived by extended family of Ron Meadows, Christopher and Evan Meadows and Beth Hall.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers, Betty Ann Flynn, Barbara Hope Flynn Muntz, Mary E. “Sissy” Garland, Patsy Sue McChesney, Hardin Kenneth Flynn, James W. “Pete” Flynn, Gene Dudley Flynn, Norman Franklin Flynn and Michael Wayne Flynn.

He requested that there be no visitation or services and wished to be cremated.

A Celebration of Life, Memorial Service, will be planned for the near future.

