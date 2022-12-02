A gathering of family and friends for Jerry Dewayne Wethington, 63, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Wethington died Thursday, Dec. 1.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Wethington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

