LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jerry Estill Rucker, 63, husband of Nancy Rucker, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home.  Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Rucker died Tuesday from injuries received in a tractor accident in Anderson County.  

