Graveside services with military honors for Jerry Gipson, 76, husband of Judy Gipson, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Chapel, in Frankfort. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Gipson died Sunday, March 5.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Gipson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription