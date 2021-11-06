Jerry Ann Gonyer Harville, 78, passed away at her home on Thursday, November 4, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Jerry was born in Bakersfield, California, on August 27, 1943. Her family moved to Winchester, Kentucky, during her childhood, where she later graduated from St. Agatha Academy and went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University. After marrying her husband Jim in 1964, she focused her life on caring for her family and for others. She welcomed countless numbers of people into her home over the years, and she will be remembered for her endless hospitality and the many meals she prepared for family, friends and strangers alike.
Jerry adored her grandchildren and treasured every moment spent with her family and friends. She found joy and peace in soaking up the sun on the beach. A woman of Godly faith, she was a longtime member of Bridgeport Christian Church.
Jerry is survived by four children and eight grandchildren: Jon Harville (Michelle) and grandchildren, Jonathan (Sarah Belle) and Shelby; Jayme Rader (Tim) and granddaughters, Cassidy and Olivia; Matt Harville (Lindsey) and grandchildren, Lillian, Madelin and Jack; and Joa McDaniel (Justin) and granddaughter, Eleanor.
She also leaves behind a sister, Donna Woosley; a brother, Jim Gonyer; and a host of friends who she cherished.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. "Jim" Harville, and her parents, James and Irene Gonyer.
A memorial service will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10 with visitation preceding at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or LIFE House for Animals. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Harville, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.