Jerry Hayden "Lock" Kistner, 87, passed away Thursday August 18, 2022, in Frankfort.

Jerry Kistner.jpg

Jerry Hayden ‘Lock’ Kistner

He was born in Lockport, Kentucky, on June 3, 1935, the son of the late Earl Theodore "Pedro" and Martha Hayden Kistner. He was also preceded by his first wife, Carolyn Pruett Kistner; and a son, Michael Hayden "Mickey" Kistner.

