Jerry Hayden "Lock" Kistner, 87, passed away Thursday August 18, 2022, in Frankfort.
He was born in Lockport, Kentucky, on June 3, 1935, the son of the late Earl Theodore "Pedro" and Martha Hayden Kistner. He was also preceded by his first wife, Carolyn Pruett Kistner; and a son, Michael Hayden "Mickey" Kistner.
He graduated from Pleasureville High School in 1953 and started to work at Kroger in Owenton. He then owned the groceries in Perry Park and Moxley. Jerry then became owner of Ransdell Insurance Agency and sold it in 1992.
From 1992 to 1998, he was a supervisor for the District 6 transportation office in Owenton. He was co-owner of D & J Storage and was also campaign manager for Governor Brereton Jones.
He held season tickets for UK basketball since 1958 and also loved fishing, golfing, traveling and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sports and dance recitals. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist where he had served as trustee and was on the budget committee.
Surviving are his wife, Doris Ellis Bibb Kistner; his daughter, Marla (Richard) Duvall; stepson, Jeff (Amber) Bibb; grandchildren, Kara (Nathan) Carter, Leslee (John) Wilson, Logan (Megan) Duvall, Kyle (Samantha) Bibb, Andi (Landon) Mefford, Jordan Bibb, Lacy, Rachel and Madison Wallace; great-grandchildren, Austin and Aleah Cope, Hayden Carter, Parker Duvall, Luke and Amelia Mefford, Kyle, Charlie and Savannah Bibb.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 23, from 4-8 p.m. and the funeral on Wednesday at 1 p.m. both at the Seminary Street location. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery and memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Baptist or Owen County Children’s Fund.
