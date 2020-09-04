Jerry L. Perkins, of Lawrenceburg, died Sept. 2, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on March 2, 1949.

Jerry was survived by his beloved, Barbara Strong; children: Matt (Mishelle) Tennessee, Tom (Melanie) Georgia, Lisa Kirk (Daniel) Frankfort; siblings: Ronnie Perkins (Lawrenceburg), Shirley Jones (Frankfort), and Brenda Skaggs (Florida). He had nine grandchildren.

Jerry had a loving additional family: Scott Strong (MiMi), Sarah Strong, and Scott Strong, of Indiana; Charlene Carey, of Frankfort; Patty Winkler, Kansas; and Mike Donnelly (Sandy) Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera Lee and Tom Perkins and one brother, Houston Jones.

He was a residential contractor in the Frankfort and Lexington area for many years retiring in 2017. An avid fan of baseball and golf. 

At Jerry’s request there will be no services. You may send your thoughts to the family via: www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

