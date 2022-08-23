Graveside services for Jerry Martin Constantine, 81, widower of Arvie Walker Constantine, will be noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Constantine died Monday, Aug. 22.

