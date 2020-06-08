Jerry Allen McKinney Sr., 71, husband of Joyce Hall McKinney, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Jerry was born in Franklin County on May 27, 1949. The son of Inetta Hazlett and Wallace Marion McKinney, he was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and managed a NASCAR truck fleet for Freightliner.

Along with his wife, Jerry also leaves behind three sons, Jerry A. Jonathan A. and James Wallace; one sister, Patricia M. Aldridge; three brothers, Larry (Sal), Timmy (Angie) and Phillip (Brenda); and one grandson, Johnny "Jax" McKinney.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna M. Ethington; and two brothers, Marion "Buddy" and Chalres "Pete.”

Private services will be held at Rogers Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Jumpp officiating. Burial will take place in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are welcome, while memorial contributions are suggested to Leestown Gospel Church or the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Box 393, Louisville, KY 40201-0393.  

Family and friends may leave condolences at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

