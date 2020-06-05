Private services for Jerry A. McKinney Sr., 71, husband of Joyce Hall McKinney, will be at Rogers Funeral Home. McKinney died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription