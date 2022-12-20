Private graveside services for Jerry Ray Spaulding, 82, of Frankfort will be conducted at Sunset Memorial Cemetery at a date chosen by his family. He died on December 20, 2022, from complications related to prostate cancer.

Spauling, Jerry Ray pic.png

Jerry was born in Aurora, Indiana, on May 19, 1940. His family migrated to Gratz, Kentucky, for a brief period in the late 1950s.  They ultimately settled in Frankfort.

