Jerry Thomas Redmon, Sr., age 81, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Mike Sidenfiden officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Jerry was born in Frankfort on Nov. 28, 1938, John Jesse Redmon and Rachel Mae Corrine Aldridge Redmon. He retired from Kentucky State Government Department of Public Advocacy. Jerry was a lifetime minister.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mae Baker Redmon; sons, Jerry T. Redmon Jr., and James W. Redmon; siblings, John E. Redmon (Brenda), Leon Redmon (Helen), Billy R. Redmon, Sheila A. Bickers (Carlon), Jessie Redmon (Debbie), Stevie Redmon (Dawn), Roxie Moore (Bill) and Bonnie Loy (Mark). He was blessed with several grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby Crisp, Mary Presley and Dorothy Clark.
Serving as pallbearers will be Carlon Bickers, James W. Redmon, Jr., Jerry T. Redmon Jr., Michael Bickers, Mark Loy, Stephen Roth, Kyler Richie and Marty Redmon. Honorary pallbearers will be John Redmon, Leon Redmon, Billy Redmon, Jesse Redmon and Stevie Redmon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
