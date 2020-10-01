Services for Jerry Ruble, 75, of Bagdad, husband of June Ruble, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. He died Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Ruble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

