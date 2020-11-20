A gathering of family and friends for Jerry Schell, 29, will be 2-6 p.m. Monday at 520 Aztec Trail. Masks will be required. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Schell died Monday.
