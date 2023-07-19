Jerry South was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, and died peacefully in his sleep from congestive heart failure triggered by COVID, which he contracted the last two days of his life. Up until then, he had lived a long, full, and active life.

Jerry South.jpeg

Jerry South

Jerry was a seventh-generation Kentuckian who grew up on a centennial family farm in the bluegrass area of the state. His agrarian roots established a lifelong love of gardening, composting soil, and concern for the environment.

