VERSAILLES — Services for Jerry W. Lancaster, 80, widower of Roberta Lancaster, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Versailles Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home. Lancaster died Saturday, Sept. 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Lancaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription