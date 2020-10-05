Graveside services for Jerry W. Ruble, 75, of Bagdad will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be held at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Brother Steve Adams will officiate. Jerry died Thursday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
A life long Bagdad resident, he was a mechanical engineer for Facilities Management with Kentucky state government and a former employee of Bagdad Roller Mills.
He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church, member of Bagdad Cemetery Board and President of North Shelby Water Company. Jerry enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, June Carol Ruble; daughter, Teresa (Cliff) Weber, Bagdad; sons, Mark D. (Leigh) Ruble, Frankfort and Jesse Ruble, Bagdad; his mother, Mary Belle Ruble Cole, Bagdad; brother, Tommy Ruble, Bagdad; grandchildren, Jessica M. Hutcherson, Faina Ruble, Halina Ruble, Shelby Weber and Tyler Weber; great-grandchildren, Leili Dale Hutcherson, Gaia Cook, Cahmi N. Hutcherson, Easton Stephens and Aphillia Rose Hilborn.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Hurshal Ruble.
Pallbearers will be Trae Tillett, Jimmy Anglin, Pete Hedges, Cliff Weber, Roy Gene Snook, Jeremy Carmack and Les Anglin. Honorary bearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Social distancing and face coverings are required for visitation and graveside services. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
