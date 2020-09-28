VERSAILLES — A gathering for Jerry Wayne English, 78, husband of Judith Washburn English, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Condolences may be expressed at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. English died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry English as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

