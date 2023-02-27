Services for Jerry Wayne Stigers, 70, are pending at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Stigers died Sunday, Feb. 26.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Novak Djokovic breaks record for most weeks ranked No. 1
- Top freshman George out for No. 7 Baylor with ankle sprain
- US women's soccer coach paid 27% as much as men's coach
- No. 1 South Carolina women run AP Top 25 streak to 36 weeks
- Rangers' Miller: Spitting at Kings' Doughty was accidental
- POLL ALERT: South Carolina, Indiana top women's AP Top 25 after wild week, No. 3 Utah grabs its highest ranking ever
- Nyman will take final leisurely downhill run before retiring
- That's an error: NYC road sign is spelled 'Jakie' Robinson
Most Popular
Articles
- Dunkin' may dip in to Frankfort
- Child seriously injured during dog attack
- Pollyann Harrod Coblin
- Capital Avenue crash leads to drug charges
- Frankfort man charged with strangling sister
- Frankfort man facing decades in federal prison for sex crimes
- Jackson Brafford Crook
- Police: Local man punished children with military-style exercises
- Stephanie Michelle Fincel Fink
- SJ Digs: Survivor of abuse speaks out (Part 1)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- PHOTOS: Tanker accident temporarily closes Mero Street bridge (12)
- Measure would reopen Capitol loop (9)
- Guest columnist: Eliminating occupational tax is key to local tax reform (9)
- Guest columnist: Know much about Black history? (8)
- New parking ordinances, improvements receive first reading at city commission (8)
- KCDC cybersecurity training program, federal grant deadline looms (7)
- Guest columnist: 'Absent leadership, an issue becomes a crisis' (7)
- Guest columnist: Election reform continues (6)
- Guest columnist: Happy 80th birthday to the greatest movie ever made (6)
- Guest columnist: Itching ears (6)
- KCDC approves grant application after series of contentious meetings (6)
- FCSO: Driver caught with 2 pounds of marijuana (5)
- Buffalo Trace celebrates the opening of its new still house and dry house (5)
- Capital Avenue to close this week for movie shoot (4)
- State ranks first in nation for new COVID-19 cases last week (4)
- Four straight: SJ named best in state (4)
- Guest columnist: Restoring trust in our school system (4)
- Guest columnist: 'Helpless, helpless, helpless' (4)
- Guest columnist: We need the news — good and bad (4)
- Old Lawrenceburg Road to close for razing starting Monday (4)
- John Arnett: Just the right words (4)
- Guest columnist: And the winning numbers are ... inequality (Part 1) (3)
- Guest columnist: CROWN Act will help end hairstyle discrimination (3)
- Guest columnist: Action taken to better protect detained youth (3)
- Third-party, independent voter numbers rise: Where does Franklin County stand? (3)
- CARTOON: Don't shoot down the Kentucky balloon (3)
- Illegal turn leads to felony drug charges (3)
- SJ Digs: Survivor of abuse speaks out (Part 1) (3)
- Chanda Veno: Home is where you choose to be (3)
- Editorial: Tax-cut measure will help the most Kentuckians (3)
- Child seriously injured during dog attack (3)
- Guest columnist: The dangerous consequences of 'parental choice' bills (3)
- Police: Local man punished children with military-style exercises (3)
- Letter: Don't let anyone take away our freedoms (3)
- Guest columnists: Prevention, rehabilitation, caring required for children in juvenile justice (3)
- Monterey woman charged after striking two pedestrians, parked vehicle (3)
- Letter: 'Election infrastructure is important' (3)
- CARTOON: Welcome to the party (3)
- Chinese balloon's downing creates spectacle over tourism hub (2)
- FPD chief releases statement regarding Nichols case (2)
- Guest columnist: Legal protections for pronoun dissent in classroom are necessary (2)
- Editorial: FPD chief reminds that police brutality concerns us all (2)
- You Asked: How many drug overdose deaths were reported in Franklin County in 2022? (2)
- Guest columnist: HB 1 tax cuts are bad for Kentucky's health (2)
- Guest columnist: Urban forestry program bringing greenery to city (2)
- Guest columnist: Time to put an end to school bullying (2)
- City to hold meetings on Holmes Street Corridor project (2)
- Guest columnist: Life isn't meant to be predictable (2)
- Duncan Road zoning change goes back to fiscal court for evidentiary hearing (2)
- Amye Bensenhaver: 'Greater legislative transparency is an imperative' (2)
- Letter: Reader in favor of Downtown Master Plan (2)
- Upcoming ordinance votes, community programs featured at city commission meeting (2)
- Planning commission approves zone change for Wilkinson Boulevard property (2)
- Speeding on the connector leads to felony charges for local woman (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Cocaine Bear' a mashup between 'Jaws,' 'Dumb and Dumber' (2)
- Frankfort man charged with strangling sister (2)
- Editorial: Report shows anti-Semitism on rise in Kentucky (2)
- Goin’ Hollywood: 'Wildcat' comes to Frankfort (2)
- You Asked: Is FPB doing additional testing of the water since the Ohio train derailment? (2)
- Guest columnist: 'Abundance of caution' appropriate concerning donors' privacy (2)
- Ku Klux Klan's attack on mail carrier suspended postal service in Frankfort (2)
- Batter's Box provides indoor facility for local baseball, softball players (2)
- Editorial: Festival's proceeds continue to help others (2)
- KCDC board and staff clash over financial procedures (2)
- Guest columnist: The essence of justice (2)
- Frankfort High honors second half of inaugural athletic hall of fame class (2)
- Baffert: 2-year Churchill Downs suspension hurt reputation (1)
- Guest columnist: Advocacy Day at Capitol is Thursday (1)
- Editorial: Kentucky needs more 'baby box' locations (1)
- Marshall's Bar & Grill moves into to old Moore's Point location (1)
- With more voters registering as Independent/Other, we want to know what political party are you registered as? (1)
- Guest columnists: Reform prior authorization, put patients first (1)
- Small town with big plans: City officials review priorities of strategic plan (1)
- 'Extreme, unsafe living conditions' leads to parents' arrest (1)
- Rodgers, Johnson inducted in Franklin County boys basketball Hall of Fame (1)
- Woman accused of removing items from crime scene (1)
- Amye Bensenhaver: Perfection achieved? (1)
- 'What Happened to Jonesville' exhibit coming to Capitol on Tuesday (1)
- Kentucky State personnel travel to Jamaica for research, collaboration (1)
- Michel joins American Culinary Corps (1)
- CARTOON: Wherever the Chinese spy balloon shall roam (1)
- SJ places second in Ky. Press Association's Advertising Excellence Awards (1)
- Kentucky Senate lets teachers decide on transgender pronouns (1)
- Kentucky Chautauqua to present 'Nancy Green: Being Aunt Jemima, the Pancake Queen' (1)
- Frankfort's boys basketball team pulls away late to beat Franklin County 54-48 (1)
- Editorial: Time to scratch Confederate holidays from KRS (1)
- Edward Marshall Thompson (1)
- CARTOON: Forever in the spotlight (1)
- Senate votes to create legislative oversight of relief funds (1)
- Man charged after alleged drive-by shooting on Camp Pleasant Road (1)
- Do you agree with Senate Bill 9 which would make hazing that results in the death or serious injury of a student a felony in Kentucky and punishable by up to five years in prison? (1)
- Central Ky. Bluegrass Tourism Region awarded $500K (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.