A celebration of life for Jerry Wayne Webb, 75, husband of Laurie Webb, will be 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A gathering of family and friends will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Webb died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Webb as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

