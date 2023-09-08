LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jesse Andrade, 66, husband of Norma Andrade, will be noon Monday at Family Worship Center. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Andrade died Thursday, Sept. 7.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Andrade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription