LAWRENCEBURG — Service for Jesse Garnett “Bud” Gritton, 85, husband of Drucilla Casey Gritton, will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Gritton died Thursday.
