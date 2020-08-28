LAWRENCEBURG — Service for Jesse Garnett “Bud” Gritton, 85, husband of Drucilla Casey Gritton, will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Gritton died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Gritton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

