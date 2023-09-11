October 18, 1934-September 7, 2023

Jesse Lee Penn, 88, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Lexington, Kentucky, on Thursday, September 7, 2023. 

Jesse Penn photo.jpeg

Jesse Lee Penn
To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Penn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription