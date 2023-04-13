Jesse Linton, 86, passed away on April 10, 2023. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home with Rev. George Maloney officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Jesse Linton

Jesse Linton was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on January 20, 1937, to the late John Wesley Linton and Eva Mae Barnes Stockfieth. Jesse retired from Franklin County Government where he was employed as a truck driver for the road department. Mr. Linton also attended Camp Pleasant Baptist Church.

