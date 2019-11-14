Services for Jessica Elizabeth Banks, 37, will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Banks died Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription