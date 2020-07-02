Jessica Iva-Mae Conway, age 33, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Private services will be held. 

She is survived by her mother, Paula Redmon Conway; beloved daughter, Charlie Jane Conway; siblings, Charles H. Conway and Shannon Brown; nieces and nephews, Gavyn Scott, Cara Adams and Lillian and Liam Hacker. She was also blessed with many wonderful friends. 

Jessica was preceded in death by her father, Charles William Conway, and sister, Elizabeth Conway. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

