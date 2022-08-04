Jessica Lynn Hawkins, 35, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. She was born in Lexington on October 25, 1986, to Rhonda Hall (George) Renfro and the late Trooper Robert Hawkins. She was a graduate of Woodford County High School and Barrett School of Cosmetology. 

Hawkins Pic.jpeg

Jessica Lynn Hawkins

In addition to her mother and stepfather, she is survived by her children, Serenity Adams, Bronson Vanover and Anania Crawford; her brothers, Robert (Kristin) Hawkins and Joseph (Emily) Hawkins, both of Frankfort; her maternal grandmother, Barbara Hall, Frankfort; and her paternal grandmother, Lena Hawkins, Bethel, Kentucky; as well as several aunts, a niece and a nephew. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription