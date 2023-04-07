A gathering of family and friends for Jessie "Al" Albert Cheak, 68, will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Salato Wildlife Center, 1 Sportsman's Lane, in Frankfort. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Cheak died Thursday, April 6.

To plant a tree in memory of Jessie Cheak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

