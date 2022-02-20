LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jewel Frances Hulette Toll, 98, will be noon Wednesday at the Alton Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church and 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.ritchieandpeach.com. Toll died Friday at her home.

