Services for Jill Welch, 49, have been postponed and will be scheduled at a later date with Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Welch died Thursday, July 27.

To plant a tree in memory of Jill Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription