A Gathering of Family and Friends of Jill Welch, 49, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. She passed away Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jill Welch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription