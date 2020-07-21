Services for Jim Colyer, 63, widower of Sandalyn Kay Colyer, are pending at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Colyer died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jim Colyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

