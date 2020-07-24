A graveside service for Jim Colyer, 63, widower of Sandalyn Kay Colyer, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road is in charge of arrangements. Colyer died July 19.
