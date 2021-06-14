A celebration of life for Jim Fishback, 75, husband of Savannah Fishback, will be 6 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A gathering of family and friends will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of the Bluegrass. Fishback died Sunday.

