James Paul Looney passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, surrounded by family. Jim was born August 4, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, to the late Paul B. Looney and Catherine E. Looney.

Looney,James (2).jpeg

Jim Looney

He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Looney; and his loving wife, Diana.

