Jim Looney

James Paul Looney passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, surrounded by family. Jim was born August 4, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, to the late Paul B. Looney and Catherine E. Looney.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Looney; and his loving wife, Diana.
Jim was a faithful and loving husband, supportive father and wonderful grandfather. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Cate, Lachlan, Jason, Benny and Poppy.
Jim was a fervent supporter of his college alma mater, St. Mary’s (California). Always a proud Gael, he religiously followed the basketball team and even traveled to Rhode Island with his sons to watch his team advance to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA basketball tournament.
Jim enjoyed regaling family and friends with stories of crazy college antics. One famous story involved “borrowing” a rival college’s large driftwood sign and one of their cheerleaders (to be returned safely, of course).
In addition to his love for family, Jim was also a big fan of mules (one can only assume because they would tend to mirror his stubborn attitude). Jim had a fantastic sense of humor, and often would get so tickled that he would laugh himself to the point of tears and trouble breathing. He truly lived up to his family name and taught that to his family. He was always proud to be a LOONEY!
Jim retired from Kentucky state government in 2001 after a career spent serving the commonwealth. He worked many years at the Cabinet for Human Resources before moving to the Personnel Cabinet where he was the state payroll director.
Jim is survived by his two sons, Paul Looney (Natalie) and Matt Looney (Eryn); his sisters, Cathy Purcell, Annette Gradney, Betsy White (Don) and Mary Simcox (Tim); brother, Bill Looney (Anita); and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
A visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort on Friday, August 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, August 12, at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the Frankfort Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bridgeport Christian Church or Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice). An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.
