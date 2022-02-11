MIDWAY – Services for Jim Vanhoose, 85, widower of Shirley Means Vanhoose, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Vanhoose died Thursday.

