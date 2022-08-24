Jimmie Judge, 88, passed away on August 20, 2022. Services will be held at First Christian Church on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Bill Kincaid and Rev. Meredith Siler officiating. Interment will be held at Longview Cemetery in Bethel, Kentucky, on August 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at First Christian Church.
Jimmie Judge was born in Carlisle, Kentucky, on April 13, 1934, to the late James C. Judge and Elizabeth K. Irvin Judge. He graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1952, and the University of Kentucky in 1956, with a B.S. in Agriculture and a M.S. in Education.
He served in the United States Army from 1956 to 1958 where he was stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Jimmie then went on to serve in the Kentucky National Guard from 1958 to 1987 where he retired as a Colonel.
In his teaching career he taught agriculture at Clark County High School from 1963 to 1968 and then went on to work for the Kentucky Department of Education where he retired. Mr. Judge was also a lifelong farmer and a member of First Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Kathleen Mckee Judge; son, James L. Judge; daughter, Barbara J. Green (Todd); brothers, Charles Judge and Robert Judge; sister, Libby Moss; grandchildren, Curtis Green and Zachary Green; two brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Judge and Michael Judge; sisters, Fay Ann Irvin and Mary D. Ecton.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Green, Curtis Green, Zachary Green, James Judge, J.P. Judge and Jonathan Moss.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, 316 Ann St., Frankfort, Kentucky.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
