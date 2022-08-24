Jimmie Judge, 88, passed away on August 20, 2022. Services will be held at First Christian Church on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Bill Kincaid and Rev. Meredith Siler officiating. Interment will be held at Longview Cemetery in Bethel, Kentucky, on August 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at First Christian Church.

Jimmie Judge.jpeg

Jimmie Judge

Jimmie Judge was born in Carlisle, Kentucky, on April 13, 1934, to the late James C. Judge and Elizabeth K. Irvin Judge. He graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1952, and the University of Kentucky in 1956, with a B.S. in Agriculture and a M.S. in Education.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription