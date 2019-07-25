LEXINGTON — A Gathering of Family and Friends of Jimmie N. Stewart, 79, husband of Judy Stewart, will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Road. He died Wednesday.

