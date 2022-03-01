LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Jimmie William Pittman, 82, husband of Phyllis Pittman, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Saffell House Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Pittman died at home Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Pittman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

