No services for Jimmy Allen Stewart, 59, are planned at this time. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Stewart died Aug. 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Stewart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

