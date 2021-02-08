Jimmy Allison

Jimmy Tilford Allison, age 74, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

A native of Franklin County, Kentucky, he was preceded in death by his father, James Corbett Allison, his mother, Lura Hockensmith Allison, and his youngest brother, Johnny Lee Allison. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julie Smith Allison; his daughters, Robin Allison (Gary) Buchholz and Ashley Allison Jones; his beloved grandson, Drew Chapman Jones; his brother, Larry Gene (Becca) Allison; and many dear nieces and nephews. 

A graduate of Franklin County High School, at 17 years of age he enlisted in the United States Army, and proudly served in the 41st Battalion, 362nd Signal Company (TROPO) establishing and operating Troposphere Scatter Microwave Communications systems in Vietnam. He was an avid outdoorsman, and a member and former president of the Frankfort Sportsman Club. He retired from his position as Staff Engineer from Lexmark (formerly IBM) after more than 30 years of service. 

He loved his garden and was devoted to his family. 

Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Ricky Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

