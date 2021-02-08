Jimmy Allison

Jimmy Tilford Allison, age 74, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021.
A native of Franklin County, Kentucky, he was preceded in death by his father, James Corbett Allison, his mother, Lura Hockensmith Allison, and his youngest brother, Johnny Lee Allison. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julie Smith Allison; his daughters, Robin Allison (Gary) Buchholz and Ashley Allison Jones; his beloved grandson, Drew Chapman Jones; his brother, Larry Gene (Becca) Allison; and many dear nieces and nephews.
A graduate of Franklin County High School, at 17 years of age he enlisted in the United States Army, and proudly served in the 41st Battalion, 362nd Signal Company (TROPO) establishing and operating Troposphere Scatter Microwave Communications systems in Vietnam. He was an avid outdoorsman, and a member and former president of the Frankfort Sportsman Club. He retired from his position as Staff Engineer from Lexmark (formerly IBM) after more than 30 years of service.
He loved his garden and was devoted to his family.
Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Ricky Simpson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. service time on Wednesday.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.