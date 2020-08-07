VERSAILLES — Services for Jimmy Bartlett, 68, widower of Joanne Bartlett, will be private. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles , in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Bartlett died Thursday.

